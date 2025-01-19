Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 342.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,358 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,425,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,848,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 303,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 50.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 147,900 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 402,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 25.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of VMD opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $317.36 million, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.47. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 4.87%.

In related news, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 5,995 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $51,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,312.94. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randy E. Dobbs sold 36,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $336,502.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,706 shares in the company, valued at $999,511.68. This represents a 25.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,256 shares of company stock valued at $674,739 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.