GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Raised to $446.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $446.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEV has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $292.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.35.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $401.84 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $404.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.70.

GE Vernova announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

