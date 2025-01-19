Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Global Water Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GWRS opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $289.67 million, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.0253 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

