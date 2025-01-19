Raymond James Has Bearish Outlook for B2Gold FY2025 Earnings

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BTO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.79.

B2Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$3.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.97. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$4.84.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -129.41%.

Insider Activity at B2Gold

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin bought 10,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.51 per share, with a total value of C$35,637.03. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

