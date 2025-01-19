What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for KEYS FY2025 Earnings?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Keysight Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $6.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.08. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

KEYS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $165.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $175.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $3,023,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,779,302.12. This represents a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $60,126.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,027.80. The trade was a 6.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,941. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

