Barclays PLC Has $429,000 Stake in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 167.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SkyWater Technology were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 35,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 21,134 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the third quarter worth $120,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Insider Activity at SkyWater Technology

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 7,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $71,944.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,806,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,714,067.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $11.55 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $550.43 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 3.43.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

