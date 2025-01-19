Barclays PLC Buys 16,284 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 110.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 314,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,605 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the third quarter valued at $574,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 130.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

CPS stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $271.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.79. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $19.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $685.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Cooper-Standard Profile

(Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

Featured Articles

