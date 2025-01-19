Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$274.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$274.90.

IFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$293.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$294.00 to C$296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$268.50, for a total value of C$1,611,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Christopher Godfrey sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$272.50, for a total value of C$504,125.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,865 shares of company stock worth $2,385,573 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$253.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$264.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$256.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$200.99 and a one year high of C$275.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.61%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

