Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 311.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SENEA opened at $73.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $505.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.27. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $81.39.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.