Barclays PLC Purchases 12,375 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $365.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.69. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.2213 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgages as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

