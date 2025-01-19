Brokerages Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price at $96.59

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lam Research from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $80.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.99. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,394.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,123,440,000 after buying an additional 15,005,178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,652,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,253,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,129.8% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 482,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 442,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 908.9% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 490,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,456,000 after purchasing an additional 442,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.