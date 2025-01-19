Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) PT at C$145.17

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$145.17.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.
View Our Latest Research Report on DOL
Insider Activity at Dollarama
Dollarama Price Performance
Shares of DOL stock opened at C$133.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$141.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$137.53. The stock has a market cap of C$37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$97.80 and a twelve month high of C$152.97.
Dollarama Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.59%.
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dollarama
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.