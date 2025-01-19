Barclays PLC Has $447,000 Holdings in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,706 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Makaira Partners LLC acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,418,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Savers Value Village by 329.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,068,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Savers Value Village by 30.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,167,000 after purchasing an additional 808,867 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Savers Value Village by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,883,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after buying an additional 481,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,163,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

In other Savers Value Village news, COO Jubran N. Tanious sold 7,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $81,335.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SVV opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $21.33.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

