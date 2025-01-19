Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $694,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after acquiring an additional 88,517 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 3.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,497,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after purchasing an additional 42,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.94. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $29.16.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.
