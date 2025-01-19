Analysts Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT at $8.38

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.38.

GDRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.57 on Thursday. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -152.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,183,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in GoodRx by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 166,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 76.5% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,736,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,147,000 after buying an additional 1,619,748 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

