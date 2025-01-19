OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $56.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get OneMain alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMF

OneMain Stock Down 0.0 %

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. OneMain has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 91.03%.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,992 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $103,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,660. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,083,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,268,166.06. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,492 shares of company stock worth $1,582,384. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 6.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.