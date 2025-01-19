Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $235.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $191.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $181.99 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $757,874.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,956. This trade represents a 34.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

