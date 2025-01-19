Brokerages Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) PT at $29.15

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,346.64. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $198,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,548.54. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,011 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter worth about $109,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

