BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGNE. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $126.97 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.98.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.04). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 41,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.90, for a total transaction of $7,804,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 1,037,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.27, for a total value of $194,202,173.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 791,493 shares in the company, valued at $148,222,894.11. This represents a 56.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,119,245 shares of company stock valued at $209,700,084 over the last ninety days. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 118.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,412,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 2.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 33.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

