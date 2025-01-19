Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$130.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$130.50.

PD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$109.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

TSE PD opened at C$94.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$71.57 and a 52 week high of C$109.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

