Barclays PLC Purchases 41,741 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 1,469.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 41,741 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,569.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 601.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of VET opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.99. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.82%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

