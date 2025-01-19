Barclays PLC Raises Position in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 4,278.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,181.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 8,771,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,885,000 after purchasing an additional 353,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.53. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enlight Renewable Energy ( NASDAQ:ENLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Enlight Renewable Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

