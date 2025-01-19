Barclays PLC Acquires 31,057 Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) by 162.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 29.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,307,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,763,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after acquiring an additional 599,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 777,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 355,928 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LXEO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lexeo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Lexeo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $167.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

