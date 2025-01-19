Analysts Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Target Price at C$6.45

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.25.

BIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cormark upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

TSE BIR opened at C$5.79 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$4.53 and a one year high of C$6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

In related news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.53, for a total value of C$1,106,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 31,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$157,628.00. Insiders have sold a total of 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,488 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

