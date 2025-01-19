YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $44.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.69.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on YETI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI
YETI Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.14. YETI has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $49.01.
About YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than YETI
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.