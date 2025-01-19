YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $44.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of YETI by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in YETI by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 86,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 52.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of YETI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.14. YETI has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $49.01.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

