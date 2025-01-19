Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 287.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after buying an additional 117,577 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 334,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 94,250 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

