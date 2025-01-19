NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 107,458 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $178,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $137.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

