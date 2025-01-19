NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,946 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $137.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.00. The company has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

