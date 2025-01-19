JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 296,923 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,676,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,424,000 after purchasing an additional 999,068 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,065,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after buying an additional 286,831 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,747,000 after buying an additional 151,847 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,479,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,847,000 after buying an additional 241,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 113,938 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.71.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

