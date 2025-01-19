ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 484,769 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 100,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ADT were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ADT by 46.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,577 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

ADT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $7.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.51. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.91%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

