JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 221.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 42.3% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.48 million, a PE ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

