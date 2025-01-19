Penney Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Penney Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.3% of Penney Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $233.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.