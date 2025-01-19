JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 45,360 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,360 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 130.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 21.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 40.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 66,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,902,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 162,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $17.63 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cars.com from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cars.com from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

In other news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $89,846.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,985.18. The trade was a 4.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonia Jain sold 24,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $492,927.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,980.46. This trade represents a 9.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

