Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $77,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $233.00.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Pivotal Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.65.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

