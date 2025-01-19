JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.67 Million Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter worth $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 125.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.99. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.30 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

