Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Integrated Capital Management LLC

Integrated Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Integrated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $5,990,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.91 and its 200-day moving average is $196.30. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

