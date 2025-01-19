JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 98.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $23.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

