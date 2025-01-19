First City Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% in the second quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 40,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in Amazon.com by 22.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 5,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.65.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

