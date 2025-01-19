JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 15,728 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 941,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,731,000 after acquiring an additional 186,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 3,006.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after buying an additional 78,971 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPEF opened at $68.63 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.71.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3881 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

