WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,090 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree by 390.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,859,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,562,000 after buying an additional 2,276,452 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 10,609,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,332,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 410,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,678,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,732,000 after acquiring an additional 399,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 82.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 772,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 348,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.49. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 948,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,051.98. The trade was a 9.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 67,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $735,699.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,240,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,169,263.88. This represents a 0.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WT

WisdomTree Profile

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.