First Financial Bank Trust Division Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 126.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,644 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the second quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 40,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 5,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $233.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

