JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,138 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 88,200.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 565.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,471.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $255,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

BATS DISV opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

