JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 8,145 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 22.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 234,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,644,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,645,000 after purchasing an additional 238,854 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,187,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $784,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Margaret S. Ohlhaver sold 9,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $259,273.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,281. The trade was a 26.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $276,492.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,466.38. This trade represents a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PPBI opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -879.94%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

