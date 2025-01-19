Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.58 on Friday. Taboola.com has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard T. Scanlon sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $790,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,228.72. This represents a 77.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 74.5% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter worth $63,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 104.3% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

