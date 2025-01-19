Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock Price

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $64.00 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on STEP

StepStone Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $61.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.62 and a beta of 1.31. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83.

In other StepStone Group news, CFO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $204,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,320.71. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 729 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $50,191.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,578.30. This represents a 25.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,820 shares of company stock worth $1,908,856. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in StepStone Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in StepStone Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 190.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 442.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.