Opinicus Capital Inc. Sells 724 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Opinicus Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 8.4% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 287,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $60,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,123 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 524,633 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,498,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

AAPL stock opened at $229.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.01 and a 200-day moving average of $230.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Apple to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.85.

View Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.