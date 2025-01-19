StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.02. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.80. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,197.86% and a negative return on equity of 163.95%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

