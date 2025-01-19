SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SSRM

SSR Mining Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

SSRM stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 24.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in SSR Mining by 9.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in SSR Mining by 119.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.