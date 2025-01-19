Barclays Cuts Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $27.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

REYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $32.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 3,682 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,447.50. The trade was a 51.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Golding acquired 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,820.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,820.20. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,079 shares of company stock worth $330,466. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 173.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

