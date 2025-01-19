Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.89 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.61%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,774. The trade was a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $55,659.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,490.74. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the third quarter worth about $16,754,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 880.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 188,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 169,443 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 119.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 632,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after buying an additional 116,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 26.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 107,322 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

